Crossover to Sandicliffe

They’re two of the most popular vehicles of their type in the UK market with the Qashqai being the top-selling car in this country in October.

And that’s good news for the UK because both are built at Nissan’s Sunderland plant alongside the all-electric LEAF plus the Q30 and QX30 Infiniti models sold by the manufacturer’s premium brand.

Nissan is credited with inventing the crossover segment with the launch of the first-generation Qashqai in 2007. Now UK dealers including Sandicliffe Nissan at Abbeyfield Road, Nottingham are selling three crossover cars, the Qashqai having been joined by the Juke in 2010 with the trio completed by the latest-generation X-Trail.

It means the manufacturer is able to offer crossover vehicles to suit a wide number of demands. A Juke can be yours for £14,880 while the Qashqai and X-Trail start at £19,295 and £23,385 respectively. All three can be ordered with four-wheel-drive.

The Juke is a supermini-sized crossover car, making it extremely easy to park and manoeuvre in our congested city streets. Owners also enjoy outstanding visibility and not simply because of the higher setting of the seats. This is a little car loaded with technology and there’s the option of an Intelligent Around View Monitor with four cameras.

Nissan pioneered the use of in-car cameras to improve driver safety. In 2002 the Primera became the first European production model from any mainstream automotive brand to feature a reverse parking aid, then called Rear View Monitor. Fast-forward to 2017 and the firm has JukeCam, the world’s first integrated multipurpose 360º dashcam that transforms in seconds to an action sports camera.

This year has also seen Nissan offering its crossover customers an opportunity to stand out from the crowd by launching the special-edition Juke Envy based on the well-specified N-Connecta grade with the addition of some striking personalisation options.

Choose the N-Connecta 1.6 DIG-T Xtronic 4×4 and for an outlay of £22,045 you get a Juke with four-wheel-drive and a continuously variable auto transmission with manual mode. The Juke line-up also includes Accenta, Nismo, Tekna and Visia versions, plus N-Connecta cars with two-wheel-drive.

The latest Qashqai introduces a raft of premium design, technology and performance improvements making Europe’s best-selling crossover an even more attractive proposition.

The upgrades focus on four areas: a contemporary new exterior design; higher levels of interior quality; improved driving performance; and the addition of new Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies.

Eventually it be available with ProPILOT autonomous driving capability, controlling the steering, acceleration and braking in a single lane on highways during heavy traffic congestion and high-speed cruising.

Produced around the clock in Sunderland, the Qashqai is currently the best-selling British-built vehicle and is exported to around 100 European and global markets. It represents almost one in five of all British-made cars, and is Nissan’s most successful model ever in Europe.

Clearly, the Japanese manufacturer has a remarkable model in the Qashqai as the firm continues to make family transport more attractive while at the same highly practical.

Available in Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna, Tekna+ versions, the Qashqai, is good to drive and comfortable transport into the bargain. Looking for good economy, too? Cars powered by the 1.5-litre dCi diesel promise up to 74mpg.

Some may be disappointed there is no longer a Qashqai+2 seven-seater. If you want the extra seats, the X-Trail comes up trumps. Also offered in five-seat form, the X-Trail is a highly capable crossover aimed at adventure-loving families.

If you are looking for a crossover car, there’s certainly a lot to be said for visiting the Abbeyfield Road showroom of Sandicliffe Nissan now open for three years.