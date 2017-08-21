Cropwell cheese-maker celebrating a summer of awards

Local cheese-maker Cropwell Bishop Creamery is celebrating after a successful summer of awards for its cheese.

The creamery enters all the major cheese shows across the UK and here are just a few of the titles they have bought back to Nottinghamshire with them this year.

The British Cheese Awards kicks off the show season at the end of May and Cropwell Bishop Creamery’s soft blue cheese, Beauvale, was crowned Best Blue Cheese.

At the Great Yorkshire Show in July, Cropwell Bishop’s whole Blue Stilton was awarded a first place in the Stilton class, and Nottinghamshire Blue, made with traditional rennet, was awarded second place in the regional blue cheese category.

At the International Cheese Awards, held at the Nantwich Show, Cropwell Bishop returned home with two gold awards for Blue Stilton, a silver for plain White Stilton and a bronze in the Blue Vein Cheese category. They were also presented with the Frances Pawlett trophy for Blue Stilton.

The Bakewell Show is another great cheese showcase and Beauvale once again collected the honours, being named as the show’s Supreme Champion, as well as winning Best Blue Cheese and the Chatsworth Trophy – which is the cheese that the judge, the Duchess of Devonshire, would like to serve to her guests.

And perhaps the most recognised award of all is the Great Taste Award. Great Taste is the world’s largest and most trusted food and drink awards – you will no doubt be familiar with the roundel and stars you see on outstanding products in food and drink retailers.

Beauvale was awarded three stars, the highest possible award in 2015, and now it has been joined by Cropwell Bishop’s Blue Stilton, which was awarded the prestigious three-star award this year. Look out for the sticker on packs soon.

You can buy all Cropwell Bishop Creamery’s award-winning cheese in their Cheesemaker’s Shop, located at the front of the creamery and open Monday to Saturday.

Cheese is also available online at www.cropwellbishopstilton.co.uk