Cropwell Bishop Parish Council “appalled” at decision to scrap Trentbarton service

Cropwell Bishop Parish Council say they are appalled by the decision to withdraw the Rushcliffe V2 bus service to Cotgrave, Cropwell Bishop and the surrounding villages.

They say that the decision was “made by Trentbarton alone and the parish council and other affected parish councils were also not informed of this decision”.

The council went onto say: “Trent Barton has made a unilateral decision to remove this service, because even though the service was rebranded, there has been customer reduction and is therefore commercially unviable.

“Trent Barton failed to discuss this with Nottinghamshire County Council (NCC) and only notified them earlier this week.

“The parish clerk has just spoken to N.C.C and they have advised that they are currently working on an emergency replacement service for the Cropwell’s and surrounding villages.

“NCC have promised to contact the parish clerk on Tuesday of next week to advice of any progress regarding an alternative service.”

Photo credit: Dennis Basford.