Create a swamp garden with Notcutts this summer

This summer, Notcutts Garden Centre Wheatcroft in Nottingham will be encouraging children to find their own ‘green’ fingers with the help of a special activity trail themed around Shrek the Ogre and his friends.

Developed in partnership with Shrek’s Adventure! London, the free trail will lead children around the centre in order to complete a fun quiz about Shrek and his friends. At the end of the trail, children can collect a packet of special cress seeds that have come all the way from Far Far Away, so they can create their own ‘shrektacular’ swamp garden at home.

There are more ogre adventures to be found at Notcutts in the summer holidays as children will have the exciting opportunity to meet Shrek and Princess Fiona as they make a special visit to Notcutts Wheatcroft on Thursday 24th August from 2pm to 4pm.

Nic Perrett, centre manager at Notcutts Wheatcroft, said: “This summer, we are teaming up with Shrek’s Adventure! London to encourage children to have fun in the garden and discover their own green fingers! Gardening is a fantastic hobby and there is so much children can get involved in from growing veg, creating a colourful window box or even finding creatures in the mud!

“This summer, when children complete our fun activity trail they can collect a packet of cress seeds to grow a miniature swamp garden that would impress even Shrek himself!”

Four easy steps to create a swamp garden:

Find a pot, saucer or small tray Line with damp cotton wool or kitchen paper Sprinkle on the seeds and watch them grow! Find some sticks, twigs and stones to decorate the miniature swamp

For more inspiration, watch Notcutts’ magic gardener Carol, Shrek and Princess Fiona make their own mini swamp – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GBu81U46f_o

Children can share their swamp creations with Notcutts by tweeting a picture to @notcuttsuk