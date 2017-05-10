County Show encourages families to get outdoors

One of the oldest county shows in the country will take place this weekend in celebration of agriculture, farming and a fun family day out for all ages.

Nottinghamshire County Show is now in its 134th year and is taking place at Newark Showground on 13 and 14 May.

The show is the first of the season and its May date gives a nod to the original May fair.

Adrian Johnston, Chief Executive of Newark Showground, said: “The showground is looking fantastic and, as the first show of the season, we are really excited to be welcoming exhibitors and visitors this weekend.

“There will be so much for families to do both indoors and outdoors, providing a day jam-packed full of activities. We are incredibly passionate about encouraging young ones to learn about agriculture and where their food comes from by giving them the chance to meet producers and a range of farmyard animals, so we are pleased to be able to provide free entry to those under 17.”

The pig classes will be a must-see in the livestock buildings and rings as all breeds parade around the rings – with entries up 50% on last year.

There will also be high adrenaline stunt displays from Broke FMX in the main ring, musical melodies to suit all tastes in the Music Marquee, puppet shows, culinary treats in the Food Experience area, as well as a grand parade of cattle on Saturday and a livestock parade on the final day.

As part of the show, the Newark and Nottinghamshire Society also runs an Education and Development Grant Scheme for young people who are carving a career in the agricultural industry. The scheme, which is open to anyone between the age of 16 and 30 and who fits the criteria, will award this year’s successful applicants at 11am in the Members’ Lounge on Sunday 14 May.

Applicants can receive up to £750 from the scheme to help them with their agricultural studies.

Adrian added: “We are very proud to be awarding our Midlands Agricultural Apprenticeship scheme at the show for the second year running and to be supporting the next generation to enter the industry.

“2017 is going to be terrific. No matter your age, the show offers an exciting day out to see, experience, and taste the best of Nottinghamshire – be it from entertainers, farmers, producers or retailers.”

For more information visit www.nottinghamshirecountyshow.com or call 01636 705796.

Advanced tickets cost £10 for adults and are now only available in person up until 5pm on Friday 12 May from the Showground offices or until midday on Thursday 11 May from the Newark Advertiser offices (£15 on the gate), members and children under 17 go free.