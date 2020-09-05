Counselling service holds mindfulness event

The Nottingham Counselling Service (NCS) is holding a “Mindfulness in Nottingham” event as part of the charity’s 40th Anniversary Celebrations. The event is a chance for NCS to engage with the general public to encourage them to look after their mental health. “Mindfulness in Nottingham” will be held on Sunday 17th September 2017 at the New Art Exchange, Hyson Green.

Participants will be given the opportunity to take part in either a family session for children over 7 and their parents/carers or an adult session for 14 and overs. The sessions will be lead by Jackie Wilson and Shaun Glossop.

Those who take part in the family session can expect to learn about their brilliant brain and marvellous mind through mindful activities, exercises and visualisation. Jackie Wilson will teach adults and children how to create a deeper awareness of themselves and others. Attendees can expect to learn breathing techniques and body awareness and complete exercises in body scanning and progressive muscle relaxation. They will also learn about how their thoughts create their emotions which create behaviours and how to help control these.

In the adult sessions patrons will experience the therapeutic technique of Mindfulness with instructor Shaun Glossop. They will also explore different methods of mindful meditation in a gentle, uncomplicated and easy-to-understand way. These sessions aim to clear up misconceptions about mediation and inform people how mindful meditation can benefit them. Participants will also be guided through a series of mediations aimed at reconnecting them with the present moment.

NCS was founded in 1948 as the Family Welfare Committee and became the Nottingham Counselling Service in 1977. Over the course of the next few months we aim to raise awareness about the charity, support more people and promote excellence in therapy services by engaging better with the community.

Anyone interested in counselling or wanting to support the organisation can find out more online, whether they are personally looking for counselling themselves, or working for a small or large organisation seeking employee counselling support. There is also a dedicated area for anyone that wishes to donate or fundraise to support the ongoing work of the charity.