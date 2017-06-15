Council to introduce new villager bus service to replace axed TrentBarton service

Nottinghamshire County Council will introduce a new bus service to replace the service axed by Trentbarton.

The bus company announced last month that the V2 service, which served various villages in Rushcliffe, was “no longer a commercially sustainable service”.

This led to an outcry from many of those affected by the decision, while Cropwell Bishop Parish Council said they were “appalled”.

The new bus will serve various villages including Bingham, Cropwell Bishop and Tollerton, while it will also stop at Morrisons in Gamston and go onto Central Avenue in West Bridgford.

Throughout the day the service will run every hour, while there will be extra buses at peak times in the morning and evening, which will also run to Friar Lane in Nottingham City Centre.

Nottinghamshire County Council’s Chris Ward said: “The final route covers as much of the current Villager 2 service as possible.

“It maintains the peak-time journeys to Nottingham, but with the off-peak journeys connecting in West Bridgford where there are many options for connections to Nottingham.

“Peak journeys to Nottingham are also maintained through connections in Bingham with the Rushcliffe Mainline or rail services.

“We are hoping to introduce a through ticketing agreement with both Trentbarton and Nottingham City Transport, details of this will be made available as soon as possible.”

Nottinghamshire County Council say they hope to announce by the end of June who will be operating the service and they are initially looking to award the contract for two years.