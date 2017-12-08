Council staff choir bring Christmas cheer and carols to elderly residents

Rushcliffe Borough Council’s staff choir have brought some Christmas cheer to elderly residents at a local care home with a visit to sing carols.

Members of the team, led by Chief Executive Allen Graham, performed 10 festive songs to entertain those in residence at Leawood Manor Care Home in West Bridgford on Tuesday (December 5).

From ‘Come O Ye Faithful’ and ‘Little Town of Bethlehem’ through to modern classics ‘Let It Snow’ and ‘Merry Christmas everyone’ a festive flurry of tunes were well received by more than a dozen residents and staff who applauded and danced away.

Allen said: “We hope the residents enjoyed the carols as much as we enjoyed meeting them and singing some festive favourites.

“The choir meets once a week in our own time and we were all keen to have a goal to aim for so thought an end of year performance as our first public “gig” to benefit a group in the borough would be just the ticket.

“When we approached Leawood Manor they jumped at the chance for us to come along and we thank them for being very welcoming hosts.”

Leawood Manor Care Home’s Zimran Alam said: “Thank you to Rushcliffe Borough Council for an entertaining visit that really put an extra smile on the faces of our residents who enjoyed the singalong.”

A video of their visit can be you viewed on the council’s YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/_3H-SOyMaFs