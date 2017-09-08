Council herald new parking in Bingham a ‘success’

Rushcliffe Borough Council say their new short-stay parking charges in two of Bingham’s car parks have been a success.

The Union Street and Needham Street car parks have been designated as short-stay car parks, meaning that shoppers and visitors to the town get two hours free parking, with a ticket from the parking machine.

However, to discourage long-stay parking, which can clog up spaces and cause problems for visitors in finding a space, a charge of £20 has been introduced for anyone parking for longer than two hours in these two car parks.

The council say that the changes have been “greeted with overwhelming support from local shoppers and residents”.

Councillor Debbie Mason, Portfolio Holder for community and leisure, said: “Whilst it is early days, the initial signs have been very positive.

“We have seen that the new arrangements have created some short-term parking options for residents in car parks that are normally full of the same cars all day and we have received some really good feedback.

“We will be continuing to monitor the car parks as we look to develop an overall parking strategy for Rushcliffe and are taking on board comments from local residents.”