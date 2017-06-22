Council announces plans for parking charges in Bingham

Rushcliffe Borough Council have announced plans to introduce parking charges for motorists who park for two hours or more in Bingham.

The Union Street and Needham Street car parks are currently free to use but have a maximum stay of 12 hours.

These two car parks would be designated as short-stay car parks, meaning that shoppers and visitors to the town will get two hours free parking, with a ticket from the parking machine

However, to discourage long-stay parking, which can clog up spaces and cause problems for visitors in finding a space, a charge of £20 will be introduced for anyone parking for longer than two hours in these two car parks.

Parking spaces in Bingham have been at a premium for some time and this decision has been taken following research undertaken by Bingham Town Council.

Leader of Rushcliffe Borough Council, councillor Simon Robinson, said: “We know how difficult it can be to find a parking space in Bingham and we don’t want visitors to be put off from visiting this vibrant town centre because of long-stay parkers taking up spaces all day.”

“We’ve listened to Bingham Town Council, along with the views of local businesses and visitors to Bingham.

“We are hopeful that the introduction of more short-stay parking, which will be free of charge, will encourage visitors and support the economic growth of the town centre, which is a key priority for the council.”

Rushcliffe Borough Council say they will work with Nottinghamshire County Council and Bingham Town Council, and will also be talking to local businesses, key stakeholders and the public, before the plans are implemented.

This will include exploring joint-opportunities for the creation of additional long-stay car parking in the area.

The parking arrangements for the larger Newgate Street car park will remain unchanged.