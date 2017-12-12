Council aiming to lead by example on reducing single-use plastic

Rushcliffe Borough Council will aim to lead by example to local businesses and residents by reviewing single use plastic usage across its services.

As such products become ever more into the spotlight through documentaries such as BBC One’s Blue Planet II, a full council meeting saw councillors unanimously support a motion to review where their impact could be lessened during its activities.

This could include a review of what single-use plastics and packaging are used by its service areas and contractors or consider publicising advice and information to residents, businesses and parish and town councils on avoidance of use of the items.

Leader of the council, Simon Robinson, said: “All the councillors were in agreement with this motion in response to growing global concerns.

“We want to be an environmentally friendly authority and talk must lead to action. Together we are committed to making a positive difference to the environment in Rushcliffe and we also need our partners to come on board with this.”

Thanking Councillor Sue Mallender for proposing the original motion, Cllr Robinson also confirmed the motion would see the Council consider the mechanisms to ban the use of Chinese lanterns and helium balloons on council land and open spaces.

Increasing harm to farmers’ livestock, wildlife and the local environment was cited for the review to curb the items in their public areas.

The Council’s Community Development Group scrutiny work programme will now consider developing an action plan as part of their focus in 2018 with any key recommendations presented for consideration by Cabinet.