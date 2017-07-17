Cotgrave site manager one of the best in the country

A David Wilson Homes East Midlands site manager from Cotgrave is celebrating after success in a top national competition to find the best building site managers in the country.

David Dearden (pictured far right) has been given Pride in the Job Quality awards from the National House Building Council (NHBC).

These recognise the best run sites in the country and are the highest industry accolade a site manager can achieve.

The 35-year-old has worked for David Wilson Homes for 19 years and is currently based at Hollygate Park in Cotgrave.

“The site team and I are all so honoured to have been recognised for our work at the development and to it’s exciting to receive a Pride in the Job Quality Award,” he said.

“It’s not just a big win for myself, but for each member of the team, from management to our labourers – this has really been a team effort.”

This is David’s fifth Pride in the Job award, and he also won a Seal of Excellence in 2011.

Senior site manager Kevin Richardson, who is based at Woodhouse Park and Liam Hathaway, who does the same role at Kingston Banks in East Leake, have also won awards.

Each of the site managers are judged on their site safety, technical skill, workmanship and customer service, plus they will also have faced a site spot check from the NHBC.

With over 16,000 site managers being assessed and only around 450 winning a quality award each year, they are a much coveted sign of excellence within the industry.

John Reddington, managing director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “We would like to congratulate our site managers in Nottinghamshire on their success and thank them for their continued dedication to our sites.

“We are delighted to yet again win more Pride of the Job Quality awards than any other housebuilder as it demonstrates the high standards that we demand as a company.”