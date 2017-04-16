Cotgrave Service Station gives away £1000 of free fuel

Local resident, Claire Jeffreys, is the lucky winner of £1000 of free JET fuel gifted to her from Cotgrave Service Station, Main Road, Cotgrave, following her entry to an online promotion that ended last month.

The ‘Skint?’ promotion, run by the Cotgrave’s fuel supplier JET, was advertised on the back of buses throughout the UK and was also promoted via on the Waze traffic and navigation app, online advertising and via JET’s Facebook page. Members of the public were encouraged to enter via the dedicated ‘winwithjet’ website. A total of 14 winners from across the country were selected at random, with Claire picked as one of the lucky winners.

Claire, who is a regular Cotgrave customer, said: “I never thought when I entered my details on the website that I would end up being the lucky winner of this fantastic amount of free fuel from my local garage, Cotgrave Service Station. Thank you very much JET for such a generous prize. Both me and my car are very happy!”

Lee Whiteman, owner at Cotgrave Service Station said: “We are so pleased to have one of the 14 winners in Cotgrave and pass on our huge congratulations to Mrs Jeffreys and our thanks to JET for running such a great promotion.”