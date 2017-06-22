Cotgrave County Park voted favourite green space of Rushcliffe residents

Throughout spring, Rushcliffe Borough Council ran a survey asking residents to vote on their favourite park or green space.

The winner, which beat dozens of competitors, has been announced overwhelmingly as Cotgrave Country Park.

The park was established in 2000 when Nottinghamshire County Council landscaped reclaimed land from the old colliery site. It is simple and rugged and the majority of park users think that is its strength.

There are over 400 acres given over to parkland, of which 200 acres have been returned to farming.

The park consists of open grassland, woods, ponds and watercourses it also has the benefit of the Grantham Canal running through the centre, which forms a striking feature.

A local group of enthusiasts, The Friends of Cotgrave Country Park, have an enthusiastic interest in the park and its layout.

Chairman of the group, Harry Burrows, told The Local News: “I am very proud the park has come out top in the survey.

“It is a just reward for the members efforts and a lot of hard work with little funds has been put into it by them.

“I would like to pay tribute to these members and our small group of volunteer wardens who have a great interest in the parks existence.

“Not forgetting the Nottinghamshire County Council team of volunteers under the leadership of Lee Scudder their parks and countryside officer.

“The park has become of great benefit to Cotgrave and is now also recognised further afield.

“It goes without saying that the community of Cotgrave are appreciative of the park and this is borne out by the increase in the number of visitors.

“With that in mind we are looking at raising funding for further ideas we have for the park to move it forward for the future.

“My thanks to all those who voted in the survey.”

You can visit the park by using the car park on Hollygate Lane and parking is free. The post code is NG12 3HE.