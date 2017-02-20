Construction services company J Tomlinson completes office upgrade

Integrated building solutions firm J Tomlinson has given its head office in Beeston a revamp with a raft of improvements and efficiency measures.

The work, completed by its own commercial refurbishment division, comes as the company announces a number of new vacancies across the group.

The improvements represent an investment in the firm’s commitment to the Nottinghamshire area and the local economy, said CEO Mark Davis.

They include a new reception area to the building in Lilac Grove, new windows and wrap-around cladding to the front façade, a new kitchen and break-out area for staff, refurbished offices and meeting rooms, and new energy efficient LED lighting, as well as new air conditioning.

J Tomlinson CEO Mark Davis said: “The company has been based at Lilac Grove since the 1950s and this improvement work marks an investment in our headquarters and our teams.

“It includes measures to make the building more efficient and to create a more pleasant work environment for our staff. Our commercial refurbishment division undertakes this type of work across the regions but, on this occasion, has carried out the work on our very own doorstep – quite literally.”

The commercial refurbishment department of J Tomlinson became a standalone division last year and specialises in interior and exterior refurbishments. It works across private and public sector, with a wide-ranging portfolio including education, emergency services and commercial buildings.

As a company, J Tomlinson provides a range of integrated building services which include construction, mechanical and electrical services (M&E), facilities management, refurbishment, repairs and maintenance and regeneration. It primarily operates across the East Midlands, West Midlands and Yorkshire.

It has just announced a number of new vacancies as part of its on-going expansion, including positions such as gas engineers, electricians, a mechanical estimator, customer liaison officers, electrical quality control supervisor, and construction business development – based at a variety of the firm’s locations in the East Midlands and West Midlands.

“J Tomlinson has been steadily and sustainably growing, as a result of an increasing number of contracts throughout its divisions,” added Mark Davis. “The company now employs more than 400 people. Last year we opened a new West Midlands headquarters after experiencing expansion in the region – transferring our West Midlands base from a site in Birmingham to larger offices in Canwell, near Sutton Coldfield.”