Concerts at Beeston Methodist Church

Bestwood Welfare Black Diamonds Brass Band will be performing Autumn Proms on Saturday 16th September at 7:30pm at Beeston Methodist Church, Chilwell Road.

The concert will consist of a selection of traditional brass-band music and music associated with the Last Night of the Proms.

Tickets are £6 (£5 in advance), student/child £5 and are available from the church office on 0115 943 1164.

The concert is arranged by Attenborough Village Bowls Club.

On Saturday 30th September at 7:30pm, there will be a concert by the Nottingham Hospitals Choir.