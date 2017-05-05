Concert continues ‘M&M’ theme

Bingham Community Arts Committee (BCAC) is delighted to announce that The Hough Ensemble will be performing in Bingham Parish Church on Saturday 27 May, starting at 7.30pm.

A piano and wind quintet – a format BCAC has never before presented during its 20 years of concerts – The Hough Ensemble comprises Zoë Glossop (oboe), Emma Pountney (clarinet), Robert Parker (horn), Antonia Nicholson (bassoon) and Antony Clare (piano).

The ensemble’s programme continues BCAC’s 2017 ‘M&M’ theme of Mozart and Mendelssohn, embracing Mozart’s Quintet for piano & wind and two pieces by Mendelssohn – his Concert Piece for Clarinet, Bassoon & Piano and Songs Without Words for piano. Stamitz’ Quartet for Wind, Hindemith’s Cor Anglais Sonata and Schumann’s Adagio & Allegro for Horn and Piano will also feature.

Tickets are available now at £10 in advance (£12 on the door), with accompanied children free. Payments by cash, cheque or BACS are all welcome – call 01949 876147 or email stevenhalls@hotmail.com for details. Tickets can also be purchased at Bingham Library.

The event is being staged by Bingham Community Arts Committee (BCAC): for more information, visit www.facebook.com/binghamcommunityartscommittee