Compton Acres Cancer Research shop reopens after fire

The Cancer Research shop in Compton Acres reopens tomorrow (Wednesday) following the major fire at the shopping precinct last October.

Four shops were affected by the blaze last year, which started in a skip outside the complex.

The extensive damaged caused by the fire has resulted in the need for a complete refurbishment of the charity’s popular shop, which had been a prominent part of the community for over 28 years.

The guests of honour who will be cutting the ribbon at 10am are three long-serving volunteers at the shop, who are also cancer survivors.

Irene Read, 95, Sue Southern, 68 and Yvonne Arme, 64, have 23 years between them of working in the shop to the support the charity.

The team at Cancer Research UK have been working tirelessly to get the shop back up and running as soon as possible after it was forced to close due to the level of damage to the interior and structure of the building.

Shop manager, Lisa Widdowson, 44, said: “Everyone at the shop was so shocked and upset to see what we were so proud of destroyed by the fire.

“The whole shop was gutted and we lost everything, but we were determined it wasn’t going to beat us and we’ve worked so hard to bring it back.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support from our loyal customers and the wider community in Wilford and we can’t wait to welcome them back through our doors.

“They are going to be surprised and delighted when they see what our shop looks like now. Everything is so bright, brand new and up to date, they might not recognise it as the shop they were used to.

“We’ve had a huge amount of new stock donated by our fantastic supporters, as well as from our other shops in Clifton and West Bridgford, so all the rails and shelves will be full to the brim with pre-loved treasures – and bargains ready to be snapped up.”

The new-look shop has a relocated and improved till area, new integral fitting rooms, a raised ceiling with LED lights, along with a brand-new window frontage.

To the rear of the shop floor, there is an improved area for sorting donations and better facilities for the team.

Neil Asher, Cancer Research UK area manager, said: “I would like to thank everyone in Wilford, from Lisa, her team of hard working and dedicated shop volunteers and, of course, our loyal customers, all of whom have helped us bring this well-loved shop back, bigger and better.

“Wilford is a very important and successful shop for Cancer Research UK, with one of the highest levels of donations in the area.

“Now we’re back, we’re looking forward to even more success, resulting in even more money being raised to support our vital research – helping us to beat cancer sooner.

“For our reopening we’re holding a celebration party as a way of thanking everyone for their support and to mark a new chapter in the shop’s history.”

The shop is also looking for new volunteers to help sort donations, keep the shelves stocked and help on the shop floor. Flexible hours are available and anyone interested is invited to call into the shop to find out more.