Community gets together to clean up Kieron Hill Memorial Garden

Members of the local community came together to clean up the Kieron Hill Memorial Garden.

The memorial garden was opened back in 2010 as a remembrance for those from the estate who have died in conflict.

Kieron died in an explosion while on patrol with the 2nd Battalion the Mercian regiment in May 2009.

The helpers – Linda Bentley, Mike Bentley, Chris Watson and Maria Watson – were joined by Clifton councillor Andrew Rule.

Maria Watson told The Local News: “There were hundreds of fag nubs dumped down beside the seats – and bottles and rubbish thrown into the bushes.

“It has all now been picked up and all the bushes pruned back and cleared away.

“There should be a bin placed there soon, so we are hoping that will be used instead of the bushes as a bin.

“It is such a beautiful peaceful part of our community and lovely to see it all looking so lovely once again.

“Thank you to the Holmes/Hill family for allowing us to take part.

“The flag will be replaced as the weather has taken its toll on the one that is there.”