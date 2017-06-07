Community Centre hosts first Craft and Holistic Market

The Park Gate Community Centre has officially become home to the first Clifton Craft and Holistic Market.

The event, held on 3rd June, was hailed a huge success by both visitors and organiser of the market, Alice Johnson of Twinkle Gifts.

Alice says she will be hosting further craft market events at the Community Centre on the first Saturday of every month during this year.

She said: “I thought it went really well. There were lots of different and interesting stalls and I was pleased to see so many locals turn out and see everyone who was there enjoy it.”

On show for residents at the market were various stalls which displayed handmade gifts, wax melts, bird boxes, hedgehog houses, hair accessories and clothes.

Emma Disney, a qualified Reiki Master practitioner and Crystal Healer, was one of many who showcased their unique talents at the craft market.

She said: “I thought the event was really good and I’ll no doubt be going to another craft market of Alice’s’ in future.

“I’ve been assisting people for over three years now, and I was promoting my Reiki and Crystal treatments which I do in a treatment room in Ruddington.

“I think residents took to my stall really well.”

Alice said she’s excited to see what the future holds for the craft market in Clifton

She added: “The holistic side of things seemed to go down a treat, especially the crystals and facials. Obviously the facials are just a nice weekend treat for people.

“The craft market side I thought also did really well with the fairy jars, plus the tea and coffee seemed to be a nice edition as well.

“Sadly, there were a few people who couldn’t be with us for the event such as the cake stall. However, this will make for an exciting addition for the next one.

“Because of the growing success this first event has had, we’re even considering doing a special event in October and December, so all in all I’m really pleased with how it went.”

Article by Thomas Hewitt.