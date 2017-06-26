Community care worker given award for innovative West Bridgford mental health project

A community care officer covering the Rushcliffe area has won an award for ‘going above and beyond’ to set up an innovative project to support people with mental health needs in a West Bridgford café.

Rachel Scott, who works for Nottinghamshire County Council, has won the Innovative Partnership Award at the Inspire Awards 2017, which took place at Worksop Library.

Inspire delivers a range of cultural, art, library and learning services, funded by Nottinghamshire County Council, The Arts Council of England, Education and Skills funding agencies.

The inaugural Inspire Awards were voted for by Inspire staff, partners and customers to celebrate the best of learning, creativity, innovation, service and excellence.

Rachel joined forces with New Life Baptist Church to set up mental health support sessions at Renew 37 community café on Abbey Road in October 2015.

The project is the first of its kind in the county and is a fresh way for the council and the church to reach out to the wider community to help support people with mental health needs.

Rachel works with church staff and local volunteers on the sessions, which take place every Monday afternoon and offer help and advice, activities and a social space for people with a mental health need. Around 25 people attend the sessions each week.

Rachel is also involved in co-production sessions in Beeston, the Meadows, Cotgrave and Cropwell Bishop, which encourage people with mental health needs to share their skills, experiences and passions such as music and art and support groups with others.

Rachel said: “I’m in shock and can’t believe I won this award as there are so many people out there in Nottinghamshire doing really positive work with local communities.

“The Renew 37 project has been a great opportunity to support a vulnerable group of people and provide a safe environment for them to meet and share their experiences.

“Some of the people I have worked with are overcoming huge mental health challenges so it has been really humbling working with them and seeing the positive results of the sessions.”

Peter Gaw, Inspire’s chief executive, said: “We were overwhelmed by the response to our first Inspire Awards. The quality and quantity of nominations received far exceeded our expectations. Rachel was up against some tough competition in her category so her award is very well deserved.”