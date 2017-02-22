Commissioners launch consultation to steer economic growth in West Bridgford

West Bridgford has a reputation for a high quality, thriving and diverse retail and business sector. However to maintain this success in the future, three independent commissioners have been appointed to help steer the course of the local economy.

Former Nottinghamshire County Council chief executive Mick Burrows will join Timothy Richmond OBE, an experienced entrepreneur and Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire and Nottingham Business School Professor Kim Cassidy.

These independent commissioners are seeking the views of local residents, businesses and community groups with the aim of creating a focused, transparent and informed report to help steer the work and vision of the West Bridgford Growth Board.

There are a number of ways that people can get involved and share their views, including an online consultation which can be completed at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Westbridgfordcommissioners

There will also be postcard survey in a number of retail outlets throughout the town, including the library, Police station, Escabeche and the Test Match Hotel. This will give town centre visitors the opportunity to tell the Commissioners what is great about West Bridgford and what they think can be improved in the future.

The emphasis for the commissioners will be on the Bridgford Road, Central Avenue, Tudor Square and Gordon Road areas, which are widely acknowledged as the ‘centre’ of West Bridgford.

Speaking on behalf of all three commissioners, Mick Burrows said: “We are pleased to be involved in what is clearly a very important project. The focus on the town centre will hopefully enable the West Bridgford Growth Board to help shape and influence an already friendly, thriving and successful part of West Bridgford, with the aim of looking to the future and helping identify opportunities to build on its success. Most importantly, the responsibility for securing the views of local businesses, groups and individuals will help influence what actually happens and ends up being delivered.”