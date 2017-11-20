Cocktails and Dough ‘Notts’ among treats at Lincs Food & Gift Fair

Cocktail fans looking for fruity drinks that are big on flavour yet naturally low in sugar are in for a treat when they visit Lincolnshire Showground’s popular Food & Gift Fair on December 2 and 3 2017.

The Cocktail Pickers Club, a Retford-based business which launched in November 2016, is exhibiting at the event for the first time and will be inviting visitors to taste samples of its handmade bottled drinks range.

All ingredients in its cocktails are completely natural and lightly pasteurised so they are preservative-free. Each drink contains only premium spirits, and the sweetness comes from monk fruit, which is naturally low in sugar.

Owner Jen Hall has enjoyed past Food and Gift Fairs as a visitor but is looking forward to attending as an exhibitor this year.

She said: “There’s a great atmosphere at Lincolnshire Food & Gift Fair and it will be nice meeting new people and getting in the Christmas spirit. We also want people to experience the brand and learn more about what we do.”

The Cocktail Pickers Club sells its products through 85 outlets and online via its website. Three different flavours of cocktails – English country garden, which is gin based; passion fruit martini, which contains vodka, and strawberry and rhubarb cosmopolitan, also made with vodka – will be available to try and buy at the fair in 700ml bottles or in 200ml ‘minis.’

Another Nottingham business exhibiting its unique products at the event for the first time is Dough Notts, the company behind Nottingham’s first independent doughnut shop.

Young business owners Megan Scaddan and fiancé Wade Smith started their venture with just £10 from Megan’s kitchen in 2015 after watching a TV programme about doughnuts.

Two years on, their products are now made at a bakery in Colwick which employs 10 people, and their business has shops in Nottingham and Derby, with plans to open a third shop in Leicester.

Megan, whose entrepreneurial flair won her a woman in business award for new independent businesses in 2015, is keen to introduce more people to Dough Notts’ unique products in variety of flavours.

She said: “We are looking forward to showcasing what we do in an area we have not yet branched out into. It will also be interesting to find out what other businesses are around.”

CEO of the Lincolnshire Showground Jayne Southall, said the team enjoy welcoming first-time exhibitors like The Cocktail Pickers Club and Dough Notts to the fair as well as welcoming back popular businesses who have exhibited before.

She said: “Being involved in the fair can really help build brand awareness. Our visitors enjoy meeting new producers and sampling their products and it’s always good to welcome back exhibitors from previous years. The event is a true celebration of what our region has to offer.”

The Lincolnshire Food & Gift Fair is open from 9am to 4pm on 2 and 3 December 2017 and visitors will have access to free parking. Tickets for the fair can be bought online or over the phone at £5 each in advance, and are £6 on the gate. Under 16s go free when accompanied by an adult.

Please visit www.lincolnshireshowground.co.uk or call 01522 522900 for further details.