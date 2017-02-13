Coast to Coast Challenge for local man after friend was airlifted

Adam White is one of hundreds of people this year who choose to support the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance through fundraising, but he has a very personal reason for is supporting the life-saving charity.

Last year his friend Jamie Broom, of Skegness, fell down some stairs and was knocked unconscious. The situation turned out to be much more serious than first thought and Jamie was airlifted to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham. He went on to undergo emergency surgery to remove a blood clot the size of a fist from his brain.

Adam explained: “The air ambulance played such a massive part in saving Jamie’s life on that day so I wanted to do something to support my local air ambulance, the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance. Jamie’s recovery is still on-going, but if it wasn’t for the air ambulance, it could have been a very different story. I think it is important to support my local air ambulance.”

Former soldier Adam, who first met Jamie in 1999 when the two men were both serving in the British Army, is also fighting his own battle against PTSD and associated depression and anxiety. As part of his recovery he has taken to running and is challenging himself to run further and faster than before.

He added: “I decided that I needed a focus to get me through these difficult times and to inspire others to use exercise to improve their physical and mental health. I have therefore set myself the mammoth challenge to run 300 miles from St David’s in the West, to Skegness in the East over a two-week period to raise as much money as I can for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.”

Adam will leave St David’s on March 5, arriving in Skegness two weeks later, staying in guest houses and B&Bs along the way. He has set himself a target of raising £5,000 and is appealing for people to keep him company on his journey, by cycling or running alongside him for part or all the 300 miles.

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance’s Nottinghamshire Community Fundraiser, Karen Carter, said: “We are extremely grateful that Adam has chosen to undertake this challenge for us. Our Charity relies on support from the public and every penny really does help save lives – as Adam and Jamie have discovered first hand. I wish Adam good luck in his challenge and also wish both him and Jamie all the best in their own recovery.”

It costs an average of £2,100 every time the Ambucopter responds to a potentially life-threatening situation. Last year the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance responded to 1,000 such missions.

Donations can be made towards Adam’s challenge at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/AdamsCoast2Coast