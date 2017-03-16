Clifton’s Liz runs for Alzheimer’s

By Thomas Hewitt

Clifton’s Elizabeth Arnold took part in a gruelling 40-minute five-and-a-half-kilometre run in Ruddington to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society.

So far, Liz has managed to raise well above her initial target of £200, with over £400 gained so far through a donation page set up on the crowdfunding website Just Giving.

The 37-year-old was inspired to get involved and raise money for her grandparents, who both suffer from Alzheimer’s.

Liz told The Local News: “It went fantastic. The atmosphere was amazing with all the support from all the ladies.

“I’m really overwhelmed from the money raised, saying my target was £100 pounds to £442.22. Truly overwhelmed.

“Because it was my first big race, I wanted it to mean something and as my gran and grandpa both have Alzheimer’s, I thought it would be lovely for me to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

“Alzheimer’s takes away their beautiful minds and it makes them forget about all the lovely memories and life, so raising a little bit of money will hopefully fine a answer to help.”

For more information or to donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Elizabeth-Arnold