Clifton tradesman through to regional final in Screwfix’s national competition

Ashley Wain, a 29-year-old from Clifton, has been selected as a regional finalist in the annual search by Screwfix to find and reward Britain’s Top Tradesperson 2017.

The joiner and kitchen fitter, who lives in a Barton Green, is now one step closer to heading to the national final at Wembley after seeing off competition from tradesmen and women from across the East Midlands.

Eight regional finalists from across the nation will be selected to attend the national final to be in with a chance of winning the coveted national title and recognition, along with a brand new Toyota car.

Ashley said: “I love the variety my job brings. Whether it’s the location, the kinds of materials I work with or the customers I interact with, it’s always different and exciting.

“I always try my best and make sure my customers are happy. It’s such a great feeling to see the good work you have done in someone’s home, and how thrilled they are with the end result. I’m honoured to be taking part in the East Midlands final.”

Ashley dedicates his success as a tradesperson to his parents and hopes to repay them for all their love and support through his life.

Screwfix marketing director, Graham Smith, said: “We have been inundated with entries this year and as always, the standard is outstanding.

“This award is only given to those who demonstrate excellence in their business and dedication to the job. Being selected as a regional finalist highlights the great work that Ashely is doing.

“Along with our other finalists, he has demonstrated a passion for the trade, a willingness to go the extra mile and to always leave customers satisfied. It certainly will not be easy to pick this year’s regional winner who will go on to compete at the national final at Wembley.”