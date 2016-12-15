Clifton to lose number 2 NCT bus in the new year

Nottingham City Transport will be withdrawing the number 2 bus service from the new year, following a review by the corporation after the arrival of the tram in Clifton.

NCT say they remain “committed to providing a bus service to Clifton, as it has done since the estate was built over 60 years ago, but needs to revise the local bus network based around the changed travel habits”.

The changes, which will take effect on 29th January 2017, come on the back of a fall in usage of 30% since the tram started operating, which NCT say “makes the current bus network unsustainable”.

As a result of the number 2 service being withdrawn, the number 3 bus will be re-routed along Farnborough Road and Southchurch Drive and will provide a link with Top Shops, while it will extend to Hartness Road seven days a week.

The number 3 will also increase in frequency to every 20 minutes on a Monday to Saturday daytime, while the South Notts 1, which runs on the A453 on the edge of Clifton, will also run every 20 minutes.

There are plans to make changes to Nottingham City Council’s Local Link service L64 to take into account the withdrawal of NCT’s number 2.

In addition, the number 48 will divert each day of the week through Electric Avenue to provide improved links to the Riverside Retail Park and industrial area.

Clifton residents have been reacting to the news, with Lisa telling The Local News: “It is crazy they are taking the number 2 bus service off. There are going to be a lot of people who have to walk a long way to get to a bus now.

“For some this might not be a problem but the more elderly residents who live on the number 2 route will find this a massive issue.”

John, who uses the number 2 regularly, said: “I am really disappointed to hear about the changes. The number 2 stops very close to my house.

“I will now have to walk probably to Southchurch Road to get a bus, which is a long work for someone of my age.”

David Astill, NCT commercial manager, said: “The changes that NCT will be making are our response to the change in travel habits since the Clifton tram line became operational in August of last year.

“We deliberately avoided making any quick and rash decisions and have instead allowed the market to settle a little.

“These changes do not take out resources and we are striving to use those existing resources more effectively, so that we can offer an improved service to those areas where the greatest demand and potential exists whilst avoiding unnecessary head-on competition with the tram.”

Full timetable information will be published online at www.nctx.co.uk/cliftonchanges.