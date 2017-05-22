Clifton to host first Craft and Holistic Market

The Parkgate Community Centre will become home to the first Clifton Craft and Holistic Market.

Host and organiser, Alice Johnson of Twinkles Gifts, will be holding the market on the first Saturday of every month, with the first event taking place on the 3rd of June between 11-3pm.

During each month, charities will be invited to join the craft market and help raise funds for their respective causes. The first event in June will be joined by Junior and Clifton Scout Group.

There will be lots of tea and coffee plus cakes, hand made gifts, wax melts, bird boxes, hedgehog houses, hair accessories and clothes, that will make up just some of the many crafts that will be on display for visitors.

There will also be a unique holistic and beauty event which will include full makeovers by younique, nails, aromatherapy and the ever-popular reiki treatment.

With a wide range on offer, Alice is hoping the Clifton public will enjoy the event and help it grow even better over the course of the year.

Speaking to the Local News, Alice said: “I think it will do amazingly well. I’ll be handing out as many fliers as I can on the 48 bus route so that residents won’t miss out on whats going on.

“I’ll also be updating on my official page on Facebook, so keep your eyes peeled for more news and updates.

“I’m really excited about it and i’m hoping it will be a massive community event.”

If anyone is interested in having a stall at any of the events, please feel free to contact Alice at burtonalice@ymail.com

Alternatively, you can contact them through the official page on Facebook. Visit https://www.facebook.com/cliftoncrafts

Article by Thomas Hewitt.