Clifton students given opportunity to work with National Portrait Gallery

Students from Farnborough Academy in Clifton are being given the opportunity to work with the National Portrait Gallery in an exciting new project developed in partnership with Nottingham Contemporary.

Creative Connection has enabled students to work with artist and photographer Katherine Green to create new responses to the National Portrait Gallery’s Collection and explore people and perceptions of identity, pride and place.

The project aims to inspire young people, broaden and raise their aspirations, promote pride in their local neighbourhood and support the development of creative skills.

A total of 22 GCSE photography students from Farnborough Academy were invited to the National Portrait Gallery in London to be inspired by and to research their collection of portraits of Nottingham-based personalities.

The students worked closely with London-based Katherine Green, who has been mentoring the students and teaching them professional photography skills over the duration of the project.

The students used these new skills to authentically capture the spirit of the people and places that make up their community.

They visited key places and met local people in Clifton, including The Hope Centre, Lark Hill Retirement Village, Clifton Market and Central Park, finding out about the residents’ lives, backgrounds and histories.

Their research informs their photography approach, using framing, lighting and technical camera skills.

They have been capturing people’s interests and personalities, placing and signifying their role within their community.

As a finale to this project, the students’ work, alongside material from their research into Clifton history and images from the National Portrait Gallery’s Collection will be exhibited at both Nottingham Contemporary and the National Portrait Gallery – giving students the opportunity to see their work on display at two major international art galleries.

Students, their families, local people from Clifton and local and national partners will also be invited to both launch events; culminating in a celebration of community spirit of Clifton and our city.

Sam Thorne, director at Nottingham Contemporary, said: “This has been a fantastic opportunity for us to collaborate with the National Portrait Gallery to shine a light on the extraordinary creativity of people from Nottingham.

“The project is about their stories, from the past and present. We are very excited to be presenting the exhibition at Nottingham Contemporary this summer, showcasing this work through the lens of artist Katherine Green and the students of Farnborough Academy, Clifton.”

The exhibition at Nottingham Contemporary is on display from 19th July to 31st August (11am to 3pm).

The exhibition will then be at the National Portrait Gallery, London from 4th October 2017 to 25th February 2018.