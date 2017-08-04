Clifton students discover behind-the-scenes jobs across the city

More than 100 students from across Nottingham have been discovering some of the city’s most important behind-the-scenes jobs as part of a Give Yourself the Edge project, supported by some of the region’s most influential businesses, to help broaden their career choices and improve their employability skills.

Earlier this year, staff at Intu Victoria Centre and Broadmarsh welcomed teachers from Nottingham Academy, The Farnborough Academy and Bulwell Academy during a day-long externship for an exclusive insight as a business and the careers available.

Following the externship, tutors worked with their students to inspire them to investigate the business with an emphasis on the behind-the-scenes jobs and develop a presentation for the celebration event.

The Victoria Centre and Broadmarsh joined firms, including Capital One and Nottingham City Homes, at a celebration event, during which the students presented their findings in front of an audience including representatives from the businesses involved.

Give Yourself the Edge, led by The Edge Foundation, is an independent education charity dedicated to raising the status of technical and professional education.

It aims to raise awareness of the importance of making learning at school-age relevant to the world of work, provide high-quality careers advice and broaden the horizons of young people to various career opportunities as they start to consider their GCSE and A-Level options

Nigel Wheatley, general manager at the Victoria Centre and Broadmarsh said: “There are many excellent opportunities to build a successful career in retail and it is important to note there are a wide variety of roles that go into keeping our centres’ operating smoothly and effectively, including marketing and health and safety.

“We are very pleased to have taken part in the Give Yourself the Edge project with The Edge Foundation and shine a light on the many roles that go into making Intu shopping centres in Nottingham an ideal destination to work as well as shop.”