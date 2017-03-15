Clifton student chosen at This Girl Can ambassador

A sport student from Clifton’s Central College Nottingham has been chosen as an ambassador for the Association of Colleges (AOC) This Girl Can campaign.

Amber Maitland-Meek, 19, was one of 70 students selected nationally, from nearly 200 entries, to help raise awareness of the campaign which aims to increase female participation in sport.

She recently attended a special training event at the Olympic Park in London where she was presented with a detailed insight into the campaign and given tips on leadership, how to organise events for students and methods to promote them.

Amber is working towards a Level 3 sport coaching and fitness diploma at Central. She is a keen hockey player and has also represented the AOC East Midland’s cross-country squad at national finals.

She had always dreamt of joining the Royal Air Force as a physical training instructor, but she was not able to apply due to her asthma condition.

Amber said: “I have always enjoyed sport and being a This Girl Can ambassador is the perfect platform for me to use my own passion for sport to inspire others. I am determined not to let my asthma hold me back from excelling at sport.

“Overcoming my own health issues means I am well placed to support girls from all walks of life. I will use my coaching training and experience to help other girls achieve their goals, excel in sport and be the best they possibly can be.”

Diane Garfield, community sport manager at Central College, said: “Amber has a real passion for sport and her enthusiasm for being active makes her an ideal candidate for the campaign.

“The college already has an established sport department so part of her task will be to reach out to other students within college who perhaps don’t have as many opportunities to take part in physical activities.”Read more about “This Girl Can” at http://www.thisgirlcan.co.uk/