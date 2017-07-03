Clifton school wants your help with Tesco vote

Highbank Primary School has been selected to take part against two other organisations for funding from the Tesco Bags of Help scheme.

Every time you shop at Tesco, you will receive a green token to put in a box for one of the three eligible projects.

The school said: “Our project is to refurbish our parent and family room, so we have a much nicer space for training courses and meetings – and all the resources in the room we need to help our children and parents.

If you do shop at Tesco, which includes the garage/shop on the edge of Clifton and the Compton Acres store, please will you put your token in our box.

“We are already guaranteed some funding but could triple this if we receive the most tokens.

“We would be very grateful if you tell family, friends and colleagues so they can help us too.”