Clifton pupils explore Rushcliffe Country Park at dusk

Youngsters from Clifton took part in a ‘Night Walk’, exploring nature and wildlife in the countryside as the sun was setting.

The walk was part of a project run by Ignite! – a local not-for-profit company founded in 2007 – in partnership with Dovecote Primary in Clifton, Rushcliffe Country Park, volunteer scientists from the University of Nottingham and Nottingham Trent University and artist Chrys Allen.

It was the first of a series of three Night Walks that taking place at Rushcliffe Country Park. The series, which includes walks in Spring, Summer and Autumn, aims to allow year 5 pupils to experience seasonal changes in nature. Over 50 pupils and parents explored their sensory experience of the natural world – interpreting the smells and sounds of the countryside through art. Follow-on sessions in school will involve pupils discovering the science around their locality and comparing urban and rural environments.

“People are all too quick to suggest that children are only interested in staring at screens, but this project shows how much enthusiasm young people and their parents have for new experiences exploring the natural world”, said Rick Hall, founder of Ignite!.

“The children enjoyed expressing their curiosity and interpreting the different senses they experienced while walking through woodland as nature settles down for the night”.

The project is funded by a grant from the Ernest Cook Trust, one of the UK’s leading educational charities which actively encourages children and young people to learn from the land through hands-on educational opportunities on its estates and by giving grants.