Clifton Market redevelopment to begin this weekend 

Works to improve Clifton Market will begin on Saturday 4th March as part of a £1 million programme to improve Clifton and Bulwell markets.

The scheme, which will take around six months to complete, will see a phased programme of works with new paving laid to create a more attractive and more open market space.

These works aim to bring the quality and usage of Clifton Market in line with other spaces across the city and city centre, creating a welcoming and open environment for local residents, shoppers and visitors to enjoy.

These follow on from the works in Bulwell to redevelop the market to create new opportunities for market traders and citizens, as well as more space to shop and relax in.

In addition, Nottingham City Council will be replacing the trees along the market as they are, in the vast majority of cases, diseased, dying or dead. To keep the space green, trees have been selected from Woodthorpe nursery, which will be planted soon as part of the programme of works.

In addition, the council is committing to replacing two trees for every one taken down in the market, with one direct replacement and another to be planted elsewhere in Clifton.

Shops and the market will remain open during these works, and City Council workmen will work to ensure disruption is minimised. Traffic is unlikely to be affected.

Councillor Graham Chapman, deputy leader of the City Council, said: “Investment in our markets is important to Nottingham, as we know people really value what they’ve got to offer. Sneinton Market is thriving, we’re seeing great improvements in Bulwell as a result of the works there and I’m looking forward to the same in Clifton.

“The market brings more people to Clifton to shop and it’s up to us as a council to make the space pleasant and welcoming for the future so that the town and its traders can attract more visitors. We really value our markets and the redevelopment of Clifton Market will prove that.”