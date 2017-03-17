Clifton Market improvements in progress

By Thomas Hewitt

Work has begun on redeveloping Clifton Market as part of a £1 million programme to improve both the Clifton and Bulwell markets.

The scheme, which will take around six months to complete, will see a phased programme of works with new paving laid to create a more attractive and more open market space.

These works aim to bring the quality and usage of Clifton Market in line with other spaces across the city and city centre, creating a welcoming and open environment for local residents, shoppers and visitors to enjoy.

In addition, Nottingham City Council will be replacing the trees along the market as they are, in the vast majority of cases, diseased, dying or dead.

To keep the space green, trees have been selected from Woodthorpe Nursery, which will be planted soon as part of the programme of works.

Councillor Graham Chapman said: “Investment in our markets is important to Nottingham, as we know people really value what they’ve got to offer.

“Sneinton Market is thriving, we’re seeing great improvements in Bulwell as a result of the works there and I’m looking forward to the same in Clifton.

“The market brings more people to Clifton to shop and it’s up to us as a council to make the space pleasant and welcoming for the future so that the town and its traders can attract more visitors. We really value our markets and the redevelopment of Clifton Market will prove that.”

Local resident, Nicolle Hart, said, “I think it’s nice. Clifton has had a market for as long as I remember, and it’s one of the main things in Clifton that brings the community together.”