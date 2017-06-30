Clifton footballer appeals for support ahead of new season

A Clifton footballer is appealing for help and support towards the running costs of her football club ahead of the new campaign.

Forward Jodie Ellis, aged 29 from Clifton, has set-up a donation page through the crowdfunding website Just Giving, for family, friends and supporters to help the ladies out ahead of the new season.

Formed back in July 2016 from players who wanted to play with their friends after years of being at different clubs, Market Warsop Ladies Football Club are currently looking for donations and sponsorships, with the majority of their players being working mums who volunteer and pay to play football.

A self-funded football team, with this being only their second season together, the club have just been promoted to the East Midlands Division One League.

With the club having high hopes of winning the league again this year and also the cup, the side rely solely on donations from our supporters, players and families.

The team had a very successful first season, winning both the Nottinghamshire Ladies Football League and League Cup and also gaining promotion into the East Midlands Women’s Football League.

Jodie is a former Mansfield Town and Eastwood Community Ladies forward and has been at the club since they were first created.

She said: “We have decided to try this method of getting money for the club because we have sourced all other options in trying to secure a sponsor and haven’t got one yet.

“With the new season only two months away we are on a time limit to try get a new kit.

“The club is more than just a football team, it’s a family we all look out and look after each other.

“A lot of us have children and it’s a nice way of bringing all the children together and enjoying the sport we love.”

To find out more and donate, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/marketwarsopladiesfc

Article by Thomas Hewitt.