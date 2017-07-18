Clifton Flower Park awarded prestigious Green Flag status

Clifton Flower Park has been recognised by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy as amongst the very best in the UK, being awarded Green Flag status.

The flower park joins Clifton Playing Fields in being awarded this prestigious status, with 32 of Nottingham City Council’s open spaces being recognised.

This international award, now into its third decade, is a sign to the public that the space boasts the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent visitor facilities.

All the flags flying this year are a testament to the huge efforts of both staff and volunteers, who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.

Nottingham City Council’s Dave Trimble said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been awarded total of 32 Green Flag Awards this year, from Keep Britain Tidy.

“This award recognises and highlights the value we put on our parks and green spaces, they are such an important part of people’s lives and well-being in Nottingham.

“It is fantastic that Nottingham City Council’s investment in parks has been recognised with these accolades.

“We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, and this award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining our parks and open spaces to such a high standard.”

International Green Flag Award scheme manager, Paul Todd, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating another record-breaking year for the Green Flag Award scheme.

“Each flag is a celebration of the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award. The success of the scheme, especially in these challenging times, demonstrates just how much parks matter to people.”