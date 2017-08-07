Clifton councillor fights for better local transport connections

A Clifton councillor has managed to secure more transport links for Wilford and Silverdale residents.

Back in July, Clifton North Conservative councillor Andrew Rule proposed and successfully fought for Wilford and Silverdale residents in lobbying for the Skylink Express to call at both communities.

This is to radically improve residents access to key transport links, including the city centre, East Midlands Parkway, and East Midlands Airport.

Last September, Mr Rule presented a petition to a Full Council, calling for the Nottingham City Council to lobby Skylink directly.

After a prolonged correspondence with the operator, Mr Rule was informed by the operator on 11th July that his lobbying had been successful in reintroducing a stop at Wilford Green, with further consideration for a Silverdale stop in the coming months ahead.

TrentBarton run the Skyline service and their MD, Jeff Counsell, said: “Given our greater experience in operating this service, and subsequent analysis of passenger flows, boarding and alighting destinations, we have introduced – with short-notice dispensation – a new stop at Wilford Lane from Sunday 9th July.

“The Skylink service is becoming increasingly popular and hopefully we can continue to build on this success given the nature of the service and overriding demand for speedy end to end journey times.

“We will continue to monitor in the months ahead and also consider Silverdale as part of any future development plans. In the meantime I trust the above provides some good news for those who reside and work in the Wilford area of the city.”