Clifton community raise over £3,000 for baby Ella

The Clifton community have raised over £3,000 for a baby who was born with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1.

The funding, led by the Clifton Donation Group on Facebook, was for Ella Rose Long from Clifton.

Family friend and fundraiser, Maria Watson, said: “The amazing members of our community have raised a staggering £3,141.75 for Baby Ella’s fund, double what we aimed for.

“Thank you to those very special people that held special fundraisers, those who donated items for listing, those that donated their services and to all those who bid and took part in our fundraising efforts.”