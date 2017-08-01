Clifton community donate to Children’s Day Clinic

The Clifton community have donated two playhouses, little tykes jigsaws and cars to the Children’s Day Clinic.

Local resident, Maria Watson, said: “We were in touch with sister Sue Kilar from the children’s clinic, who asked for help in replacing a broken playhouse.

“Instead of buying one we bought them two and with the money left over we bought the jigsaws and cars.

“We set up fundraising from my own Facebook page and asked people to donate. In 40 minutes we raised £155.

“A local hairdresser, Ellen Dudgeon, donated a £50 hair salon voucher in which people donated £2 a guess at a number that raised £80 alone.

“We had an anonymous donation of £50 and then others donated totally £155 which made all of this possible.

“Clifton is an amazing community and I’m so proud of everyone that took part.”