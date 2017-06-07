Clifton charity named Strata’s 2017 Charity of the Year

Clifton charity Danielle’s Flutterbyes has been named as Strata’s Charity of the Year.

With property developments across East Midlands and Yorkshire, Strata will spend 2017 hosting and managing fundraising events and activities, working with colleagues, members of the supply chain, family and friends to raise valuable funds.

The money raised throughout the year by Strata will go towards the funding of recreational activities, days out, holidays and equipment in order to help make the lives of those affected by kidney disease more bearable whilst they’re receiving treatment.

Danielle’s Flutterbyes was set up in memory of Danielle Stretton, who sadly lost her fight against kidney failure in 2014.

Ruth Braddock, Danielle’s mother and co-founder of Danielle’s Flutterbyes, said: “I am humbled and proud with the knowledge that we can help so many youngsters in a very positive way.

“I feel that with their (Strata) help, we can change a lot of what is so wrong and bad about kidney disease and dialysis.”

Sarah Taylor, Danielle’s sister and co-founder of Danielle’s Flutterbyes, said: “We are so pleased to have been chosen as Strata’s Charity of the Year.

“We’ve seen and heard so much about Strata’s fundraising efforts and know how committed they are to making a real difference.

“For four years, we saw Danielle suffer as a young adult on dialysis and we want to help those that are experiencing the same struggles.

“Through partners like Strata, we can make a difference and help young people who are faced with the same challenges.

“We can put a smile back on their faces, help them to do something fun and feel more comfortable so they don’t skip treatment. Most of all we can help them to feel life is worth living and fighting for.”

Strata charity and events manager, Leonie Weaver, said: “When we first heard about Danielle’s Flutterbyes, we were immediately touched by their story and drawn to their strength and bravery to set up a charity out of such tragic circumstances.

“To help others despite being unable to help their own sister and daughter is probably one of the most selfless things you could ever do.

“They are so kind and inspirational, we are thrilled to be able to support them as our Charity of the Year 2017.

“We are now looking forward to working with them to raise more awareness about this life-threatening disease.”

For more information on Danielle’s Flutterbyes, visit the website www.daniellesflutterbyes.org.uk.