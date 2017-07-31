Clifton Campus wins accolade for sixth year running

NTU’s Clifton and Brackenhurst have been recognised by the Green Flag award scheme as two of the very best in the world.

Last month, the university and a record-breaking 1,797 UK parks and green spaces were awarded a prestigious Green Flag award – the mark of a quality park or green space.

This international award, now into its third decade, is a sign to the public that the space boasts the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent visitor facilities.

Both campuses first received the award back in 2012 and are the joint efforts of the environment team and landscape services, underpinning the fundamentals of the Green Flag award: sustainability, environment, community and conservation.

The sites are visited by judges each year and alternate between a full judging tour and a mystery shop visit.

Clifton Campus received a full judging tour this year and scored top marks and Brackenhurst has had a mystery shop visit.

NTU landscapes services co-oordinator, Alan Horgan, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive a Green Flag award for the sixth year.

“We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, and this award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining Clifton and Brackenhurst to such a high standard.

International Green Flag award scheme manager, Paul Todd added: “We are delighted to be celebrating another record-breaking year for the Green Flag award scheme.

“Each flag is a celebration of the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag award. The success of the scheme, especially in these challenging times, demonstrates just how much parks matter to people.”

Article by Thomas Hewitt.