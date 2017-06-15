Clifton Campus creates outdoor sensory learning space

A group of students and volunteers at Nottingham Trent University Clifton Campus have created an outdoor sensory learning space for fellow learners.

Following their success in last year’s Tesco’s Bags of Help scheme, the environmental team at the university were able to use the grant obtained to help develop the Growing to Give initiative at the back of Clifton Campus, a student-staff allotment.

The Bags of Help grant has contributed to the addition of the sensory circular learning space, which means that the university’s Growing to Give project, which involves the growth of nutritious food whilst working with an organic food specialist, can provide students and local community groups in Clifton with new improved space to use, featuring new apple trees, wildflowers and climbing honeysuckle.

Courses at the campus that utilise the allotment space in lesson time include Sports Science, Environmental Science, Global Studies, and Primary Education.

Since the summer of 2012, Clifton Campus has been awarded the Green Flag status – a national award that recognises green spaces throughout the country.

Local community groups have already paid the classroom a visit including the 14th West Bridgford Brownies.

The site has also been a great addition to Clifton’s Green Flag judging which is in its fifth year – with results expected by mid-July.

Former vice-chancellor for Nottingham Trent University, Neil Gorman, said: “The university has always made a commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and minimising waste.

“Working together as a university community, we will strive for excellence in environmental sustainability.”

Article by Thomas Hewitt.