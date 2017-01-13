Clifton bus link re-established on Summerwood Lane 

Nottingham City Council has worked with Nottingham Community Transport to extend a bus service between Clifton and the city centre.

After Nottingham City Transport withdrew its Navy 2 bus service from Summerwood Lane and made wider changes to the Clifton Bus network, the council and Nottingham Community Transport worked together to amend the existing L64 bus route, at no additional cost to the council, to ensure residents of Summerwood Lane continue to have a direct bus link to local amenities, the city centre and QMC hospital.

The new route will take effect on Monday 30 January and will operate Monday to Saturday, 9.30am – 3.30pm, with single trips for an adult at £1 and for children at 50p. The L64 service will be operated with one of Nottingham’s 58 electric buses which provide substantial operating cost savings whilst also helping to improve the city’s air quality and provide quiet public transport within built-up residential areas.

Councillor Nick McDonald, Portfolio Holder for Business, Growth and Transport at Nottingham City Council said “Our Linkbus network provides vital links from residential areas to shops, health centres, leisure facilities and community centres. The size of these buses means that they can access smaller streets and therefore provide a service to those communities which would otherwise be isolated from the transport network. We’re pleased that we’ve been able to realign the L64 bus service to serve this area of Clifton.”

Ian Combellack, General Manager at Nottingham Community Transport said “I’m really pleased that we’ve been able to work with the City Council to amend the existing L64 service in Clifton, to enable us to serve both Pastures Avenue and Summerwood Lane, maintaining a valuable link both within Clifton and to the city centre, as well as providing a new link to the Queen’s Medical Centre.”