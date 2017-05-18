Clifton athlete Louis O’Connor is senior men’s county champion

Nottingham Trent University athlete Louis O’Connor from Clifton successfully made it a county championship double at the Moorways Athletic Stadium in Derby.

Following on from his championship success at under-20 last season, Louis has now been successful at senior level. Although still only 19, he ran clear of the field to grab gold with a time of 50.01.

Louis said: “I was even more pleased with this year’s win, given that I have had no 400-metre-specific training this season and am returning from an Achilles tendon injury.

“The time is far from my best but was technically good.”

On the Saturday, Louis competed in the 200-metre final and was beaten into silver medal place by impressive GB junior athlete Lee Thompson from Worksop.

Louis is also a British Athletics track official and managed to balance this role with competing over the weekend.

Since joining NTU to study Accounts and Finance degree, Louis has competed and been an official and the British Universities Championships and at Loughborough.

In the Varsity match between Nottingham University and Trent, he won the 400m by some margin and was part of the 4x100m and 4x400m winning teams.

Ben Smith, a fellow Notts Athletic Club athlete, who like Louis, originates from Farnborough School, secured an impressive Under-17 level County Championship double gold.

He ran 11.37 in the 100m and 22.44 in the 200m. Ben, who is also a successful rugby union player, is one of the local Clifton-based sportsman to watch.

Both athletes are currently coached by Timion and Gia Skervin from Silverdale and thank former Farnborough head of PE Edi Johnstone for the encouragement he gave them from a young age in both rugby union and athletics.