Cleaning-up the canal in September

On Sunday 3rd September, volunteers from the Notts & Derbyshire branch of The Inland Waterways Association and The Canal & River Trust will once again be taking part in their annual canal clean up on the Nottingham Canal.

The event is now in its fifth year and is always a great success, with a variety of surprising items often being found along the way, including bicycles and shopping trolleys.

This year’s event will be starting at Meadow Lane Lock and working towards the city centre. A work boat will be made available by The Canal and River Trust, so volunteers will have the opportunity to get out on the canal as well as doing work along the towpath.

Anyone can get involved on the day, as all equipment is provided, so volunteers only need some old clothes, stout shoes and a willingness to get a bit dirty. A packed lunch and some waterproofs are advised if you are planning on staying all day.

There will be things to do for people of all abilities, so do come and help keep this part of the canal tidy both above and below the water.

The day will run from 9.30am to 4pm with volunteers meeting on the canal towpath at Meadow Lane Lock.

The site can be accessed by public transport. If travelling to site by car, suggested parking is roadside anywhere on Meadow Lane, then volunteers should make their way to the Trent Navigation Inn, 17 Meadow Lane, Nottingham, NG2 3HS.

From there follow Meadow Lane towards London Road and after about 100 metres as you reach the canal bridge take the pedestrian access down to the canal towing path and follow away from the city. The Lock is approx 5 minutes away.

This is a great opportunity for anyone looking to be part of a fun day and help improve the local area.

For more information, or if you plan to attend, please contact Judith Pope email Judith.pope@waterways.org.uk.