Church awarded £124,000 Heritage Lottery Fund grant to create a community hub

St Helena’s Church in Thoroton, Notts, has been awarded a grant of £124,000 by the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) to help pay for major structural repairs and the installation of an accessible toilet and a kitchen – the church currently has no toilet or running water.

Thanks to the support from National Lottery players, the project will make the building more sustainable and a focus for community activities in a village where there is no shop, pub or community hall.

It will also highlight the rich heritage of St Helena’s which is a Grade 1 listed building and sits within Thoroton Conservation Area. The Domesday Book (1086) records a priest at Thoroton and the current church dates back to medieval times, with a north aisle dating from 1190 and a later south arcade dating from 1200-1225. The tower was built in the 1300s.

The building was struck by lightning in 1868, prompting a major restoration which included not only repairing the tower and spire, but re-roofing the building throughout and rebuilding the north aisle, chancel, porch and the north and south clerestories.

The HLF grant will also pay for a freelance Activity Co-ordinator who will create a new heritage trail around the church, recruit volunteers to help run the project, and look at other ways of encouraging visitors.

Vicar Bryony Wood said: “St Helena’s is a beautiful place of worship at the heart of the village. It is already the focus for many community activities and the new modern facilities will enable it to offer so much more to local people and those from neighbouring villages.”

St Helena’s is also notable because of the presence in the churchyard of the grave of Ethel Bedford Fenwick who founded the British Nurses Association, campaigned for proper training of nurses, and became the first Registered Nurse in 1921.

A spokesperson for HLF said: “There is a place of worship in almost every ward, village and town across the East Midlands, providing a very powerful visual connection with our past. This support from National Lottery players to St Helena’s in Thoroton will ensure essential repairs are carried out, help share its rich heritage with the people of Nottinghamshire, and ensure a sustainable future for this fine building”.

The work on the church is expected to be completed by the end of March.

Photo caption: Church warden Nick Finlay (left) with villagers Jean Purdy, Margaret Palmer, Jan Finlay and Church Warden Esther Sheardown.