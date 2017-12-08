Christmas Wishes Come True For Children at Nottingham Hospital

Two of the city’s largest property names have donated £20,000 worth of Christmas gifts to the Children’s wards at several local hospitals including the Queen’s Medical Centre, after the patients and staff released their very own Santa wish list.

ALB Investments is a locally based property development company, following a variety of successful property ventures in Nottingham, to provide presents for a selection of inpatient and emergency care wards that care for children of all ages, including the Children’s Emergency Department.

A van load of presents have been donated by the companies including CD’s, DVD’s, lego, arts and crafts materials, a huge selection of board games and sensory toys.

The Christmas gifts were hand-delivered on December 6 by the managing director of ALB Investments, Arran Bailey and a selection of the company's staff.