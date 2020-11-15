A Christmas Nativity Scene will be on display at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church from 10th December 2017

The Holy Spirit Catholic Church, on Victoria Road in West Bridgford would like to share a Nativity Scene that has been created by their Spanish Community. The scene depicts the birth of Jesus and is called the ‘Bethlehem Portal’. ‘I Escena de Navidad’ (Nativity scene) is very popular in Spain at Christmastime and usually involves a very large display of different miniature figures and landscapes as well as the traditional Nativity.

It was the idea of parishioner Maria Miko, her daughter Alejandra, and others in the Spanish community to create the Spanish Nativity display at the church. Maria explains that: “It is more than just a religious scene, it is a representation of rural culture and the shepherds’ way of life. The scene also has mountains, rivers and peasants working the land.”

Maria, Alejandra, and other friends Swani Omomo, Alejandra Fernandes and others from the Spanish Community at Holy Spirit Church first created the Spanish Nativity Scene at the church in 2015. This tradition now continues every Christmas, and all the parishioners enjoy it every year.

Maria hopes to invite more people to come and see the Nativity Scene this year and would like to promote it within the local community. She feels that, ‘Little ones will enjoy it and it would give them an understanding about the tradition behind it.’

If you would like to see the Nativity Scene, then it will be on display at the Holy Spirit Church from 10th of December. There also will be a Churros (Spanish Donuts) Fundraising Event at the Church on Sunday 10th December after 9am and 10:30 Masses. All are welcome.