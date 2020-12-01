Christmas concerts at Holme Pierrepont Hall

The Brackenbury family of Holme Pierrepont Hall are opening the doors to their family home for two intimate Chamber Music Concerts in December.

The first concert, taking place this coming Saturday 2nd December 2017, features an evening with Nottingham based, ‘Trio Alma’ – a piano trio formed at the Royal College of Music who will be performing a selection of works from composers such as Bruch and Mozart.

The second concert on Sunday 10th December, welcomes ‘Musica Donum Dei’, a small chamber music group who perform late 17th and early 18th century music on original instruments (or modern copies), in period style.

Both concerts will take place in Holme Pierrepont Hall’s atmospheric Long Gallery, a room dating back to the early 19th century with two splendid Medieval stone fireplaces and family portraits adorning the walls.

Robert Brackenbury, 19th generation owner of Holme Pierrepont Hall says: “It’s lovely to hear the hall come alive with music in the run up to Christmas and we always aim to create the perfect atmosphere for guests wanting to experience the magic of the hall’s surroundings during the festive season.”

The Trio Alma and Musica Donum Dei ensembles perform an exquisite repertoire in Chamber Music so we’re really excited to welcome them both again.”

Tickets for both events will be available to purchase on the door and include complimentary seasonal refreshments.